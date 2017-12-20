Council tax is set for 4.8 per cent rise in Petworth

Petworth council taxpayers look set to face a rise of just under five per cent in the town’s share of the tax bill which will come through their letter boxes in March.

Chairman of the town council’s finance committee Alan Copus told a full meeting, the budget would be brought to council in January for final approval after skate park funding had been finalised.

But he said the average Band D taxpayer looked set for a 4.8 per cent rise which amounted to £3.31 for the whole year - 6p a week.

He said the council was planning to spend £24,000 more next year on items including a £9,000 bill for ground maintenance, £5,000 on traffic works after recommendations in its traffic survey and a further £2,000 on more Gateway improvements as well as another £2,000 on notice boards.

To off set this £19,000 of spending in this financial year would not have to be repeated including no further financial allocation for the neighbourhood plan which was nearing completion.

