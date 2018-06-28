Councillor calls for cancellation of Velo South cycling event

The leader of West Sussex County Council has been asked to cancel the Velo South event by county councillor Kate O’Kelly in light of residents’ concerns.

A keen cyclist, cllr O’Kelly was disappointed to hear at last week’s meeting that residents would not be able to join part of the closed 100-mile circuit.

She said: “I have seen no evidence to the effect that this event will get more West Sussex residents cycling.

“There are plenty of open road cycling events across the county which do allow and encourage local residents to cycle.

“I have talked to the leader of the council, Louise Goldsmith, about the strength of feeling locally and suggested she cancels the event, failing that she puts pressure on CSM to change it from a closed road event to an open one.”

She added that the Liberal Democrats were preparing a motion for July’s full council, calling for cycling summit to discus a variety of issues and ways to promote cycling but also a presumption against closed road events.

