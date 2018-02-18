COUNTY NEWS: Flowers left at scene of tragic level crossing collision

Flowers have been left at the scene of a tragic collision at a Sussex level crossing which left two people dead yesterday.

A 15-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man, who is believed to be his grandfather, died after a train struck their car at the level crossing in Emms Lane, Barns Green, yesterday morning (Saturday, February 17).

Flowers have been laid at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Flowers and cards have been left at the scene, where officers from British Transport Police continue their investigations into the tragedy.

Messages of condolences and support have flooded in on social media.

Cath Uphill wrote: “My heartfelt thoughts go to the family and friends. Can’t believe this could happen. RIP.”

Priscilla Moody wrote: “We are thinking of both families at this time, such sad news and praying.”

Flowers have been laid at the scene

Sandra Sadecki wrote: “How tragic..deepest thoughts are with family and friends “

Claire Vickers wrote: “Thoughts with family of this tragic crash.”

Debi Lintott-Robson wrote: “Hope police investigations can give proper reasons for tragic accident that helps the families involved. Thinking of all involved."

A spokesman from Billingshurst fire station tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this tragic incident.

Flowers have been laid at the scene

“Crews spent many hours on scene but are now back home.

“Well done to all emergency staff involved.

“A very sad day for the community of Barns Green.”

Members of the community volunteered to help rail passengers who were stranded in the village after the collision.

Matt Gale, campsite manager at Sumners Pond Fishery and Campsite, which offered hot drinks to the passengers, said: “It’s a great village to know people are willing to help.”

Sue Sturt subsequently wrote on social media: “Well done Barns Green and Sumners Pond for helping out the stranded passengers.”

Paul Berry tweeted: “Hats off to the Barns Green community for pulling together so well after today’s terrible event.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference of 07/02/18.

Train lines between Horsham and Pulborough remain suspended following the incident.

Detective Inspector Brett Walker from British Transport Police said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

“Our officers have been working at the scene, and will continue to do so for the rest of the day, to ensure we gain as much information about how the collision happened.

“People should expect some disruption to services in the area while we investigate.

“I would like to thank the community in Barns Green for their support and patience.”

Read more: Barns Green collision: Victims are boy, 15, and man, 72

VIDEO: Emergency services at the scene of fatal Barns Green collision

Appeal for information after Barns Green collision leaves two dead

Community helps rail passengers stranded after fatal Barns Green collision