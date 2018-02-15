COUNTY NEWS: M23 at standstill following eight-vehicle crash

One person has been seriously injured in an eight-vehicle crash which has closed the M23 this afternoon (February 15).

Police said the collision took place between junction 9, to Gatwick Airport, and junction 8, to the M25, at 10.45am.

One person suffered minor injuries whilst another has sustained potential serious injuries, officers added.

The northbound carriageway has been closed between junction 10 and junction 8 following the multi-vehicle crash which has also seen diesel spill onto the road.

Officers say the road is likely to be closed for a prolonged period and traffic is at a standstill. Diversions are in place via the A22.

Related stories: VIDEO: Traffic chaos as eight-vehicle crash closes M23

SLIDESHOW: Crash causes standstill on M23

UPDATE: One lane open following crash chaos on M23