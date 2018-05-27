COUNTY NEWS: Man dies after being pulled from sea

A man has sadly died after being pulled from the sea, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police was called just after 11pm last night to the seafront in Hastings town centre, to reports that a man had been pulled from the sea by a member of the public.

A spokesman said there was a heavy police presence at the scene from the force’s night patrol units, which arrived in minutes after the call.

The ambulance service was also present, and paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to the Conquest Hospital.

Police confirmed that the man passed away, but could not say whether he died en route to the hospital or at the hospital itself.

Officers remained at the scene to speak to anyone who might have known him, and today are still making enquiries.

The man’s death is not thought to be suspicious, the police spokesman said.