A person was freed from a car on the A27 in Sussex last night following a collision.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which happened in Falmer, just before 10pm.

The road was also closed for some time.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision and a person trapped westbound on the A27 in Falmer.

“Three fire engines were sent to the collision.

“One person was released from a vehicle and was left with the ambulance service.”