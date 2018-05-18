COUNTY NEWS: Rocket launcher sparks evacuation at recycling site

A recycling centre was evacuated after a suspected rocket launcher was unearthed this afternoon (May 18), police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "At 12.26pm on Friday (May 18), police were called after a rocket launcher was discovered at the Veolia Materials Recovery Facility in Hollingdean Lane, Brighton.

A rocket launcher was found at the recycling site (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

"The site was evacuated and police closed the road as a precaution.

"Officers sought advice from Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) experts, and it was confirmed there was no ammunition in the weapon.

"The item was found within a compressed bale of rubbish and was therefore not in its original form (damaged). It was seized for forensic analysis and the road was reopened shortly before 2pm.

"At no point was there any danger to any persons or any property in the area."

The site where the device was found (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)