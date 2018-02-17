COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Boy, 15, and man, 72, die after level crossing collision

A 72-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have died after a train struck their car at a level crossing in Sussex this morning, police have confirmed (Saturday, February 17).

Officers from British Transport Police were called to Barns Green level crossing, in West Sussex, at 8.47am to ‘reports that a car had been struck by a train’, a spokesman confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene

Paramedics also attended, but two people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman said.

Detective Inspector Brett Walker from BTP said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.

“Our officers have been working at the scene, and will continue to do so for the rest of the day, to ensure we gain as much information about how the collision happened.

“People should expect some disruption to services in the area while we investigate.

“I would like to thank the community in Barns Green for their support and patience.

“Local people will see more of our officers in the area throughout the day and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or feels they may have any information which would be relevant to our investigation, to contact us.”

Transport police urge anyone with information to get in touch.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of this incident, the spokesman said.

Trains are unable to run between Horsham and Barnham due to the incident, a National Rail spokesman confirmed.

Disruption is likely to be in place for most of the day.

A rail replacement bus service will be implemented between Horsham and Barnham, however this will be an infrequent service, the spokesman said.

Services will be severely delayed towards Horsham, Barnham, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central and customers are advised to use alternative routes, said the spokesman.

