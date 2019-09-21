Couple taken to hospital after bungalow fire near Chichester

A couple from West Wittering have been taken to hospital following a fire in a bungalow.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 9.15pm on Friday, September 20 to a detached bungalow in Piggery Hall Lane, West Wittering.

Fire at a bungalow in Piggery Hall Lane, West Wittering

Three fire engines were initially sent to the scene, and when firefighters arrived the fire was found at the rear of the property, affecting the kitchen, conservatory, roof space and nearby outbuildings.

Another fire engine was sent to the bungalow, and firefighters used six breathing apparatus, jets, high-pressure hose reels and a hydrant to put out the fire.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were taken to hospital for precautionary checks, but otherwise no-one was injured, a fire spokesman said.

Fire crews left the scene at midnight.

It is being treated as accidental at this stage, the fire service spokesman said.

