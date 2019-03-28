Covers to host free of charge demo event to DIY enthusiasts in Chichester

The national building merchants are inviting both tradesman and those with no experience to a landscaping demo day next week.

Staff of Covers Timber and Builder Merchants will be showcasing their best skills to all on Tuesday, April 2, between 7.30am and 2pm at the Chichester depot on Quarry lane.

Visitors will see a variety of active demos from Covers’ many suppliers, enjoy free bacon rolls, and have the chance to win a Dewalt 18v cordless brushless drill.

Manager at Covers Chichester, Martyn Beck, said: “Whether you’re a keen DIYer looking to spruce up your own garden or an apprentice landscaper wanting to know more, this is a great way to learn from the professionals.”