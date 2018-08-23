Cowdray Farm Shop celebrates as products awarded Great Taste Stars

Cowdray Farm Shop has won more Great Taste Stars, after six Cowdray products won stars last year.

In 2018 six further products have been awarded the much coveted stars.

Cowdray’s Breakfast Sausage achieved the coveted two-star award, as did the Cowdray Seville Orange Bakewell Tart. The one star award was given to the Treacle Tart, the Collar Bacon, the Cheese, Leek and Potato Pie and the Moroccan Parsnip and Chickpea Pie.

Rupert Titchmarsh, general manager of the Farm Shop and Café, who along with shop mnager Esme Westcott White were privileged to have been invited to judge said: “We are delighted to have received such accolades. We work carefully to source the finest ingredients whilst supporting sustainable management whenever possible. For a further six of our products, [doubling the number of Cowdray awarded products] to be acknowledged by judges of this calibre on a national and international level is hugely fulfilling. It is true recognition for the passion we hold for our products and brand.”