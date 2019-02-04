Craft group raises £1,000 for Petworth Community Garden

A community group has raised more than £1,000 for Petworth Community Garden by getting crafty.

Over its first year of operation, Petworth Community Craft Group has raised £1,040.40 for the garden by making items out of previously used, unwanted or natural products, and selling them at local events.

The community garden’s Kate Green was presented with the cheque after the craft group’s January workshop, which was held at The Coultershaw Trust Warehouse.

Petworth Community Craft Group is supported by Petworth and District Community Association.

Tony Sneller, chairman of the association, presented the cheque together with Tricia Stephens, who set up Petworth Community Graft Group.

Kate, who was overwhelmed by the amount raised, said: “I am so amazed by the lovely things you make and this generous amount could not have come at a better time for us to continue our work.’”

Tony and Tricia Stephens both added that it was great to be able to support such a brilliant cause.

The community garden is an inclusive group which welcomes people of limited means who would like to grow, harvest, cook and eat what they have grown.

Along the way participants can make friends, learn about growing methods and benefit from the therapy that the group’s work provides.

Similarly the Petworth Community Craft Group welcomes anyone - whether they have previously crafted or not.

The group makes things together and members learn from each other and have plenty of laughs and companionship along the way. A total of 100 per cent of sales revenue goes to charity.

Petworth Community Graft Group’s charity for 2019 is Petworth Youth Association and the group hopes to raise even more this year.

To find out more about the craft group, or to help in any way - email Tricia at petworthccg@aol.com or telephone 01798 342016.

For more information about the Community Garden visit growingforall.org.uk, email Kate at info@growingforall.org.uk or telephone her on 07717 462780.