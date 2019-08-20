Aldingbourne Primary School teacher denies unauthorised computer access charge, will face jury trial

An Aldingbourne Primary School teacher has denied a charge of unauthorised computer access at her school in West Sussex.

Donna-Maria Thomas, of North Road in Bosham, appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court today charged with a single offence.

The 44-year-old teacher pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to any program or data held in any computer, or to enable any such access to be secured.

The charge relates to the period of December 31, 2018 to January 20, 2019.

According to police the alleged offence is said to have taken place at Aldingbourne primary school, in Westergate Road, Westergate.

After pleading guilty Ms Thomas elected a Crown Court trial before a jury.

She will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 16.

Police have emphasised that there is no risk to the safety of school staff, pupils or parents, and there is no evidence that personal data of staff, pupils or parents at the school has been externally compromised.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by officers from the Surrey and Sussex Police Cyber Crime Unit.