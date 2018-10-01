Anger as runner 'abuses dog'

An ex-nurse has told of her anger after a runner grabbed her disabled dog by the legs and ran around with it.

Hazel Bradley, who is a full time carer for her 91-year-old mother, has nine dogs — eight of which are rescue dogs.

Hazel said she was taking three disabled dogs for a walk in Newlands Lane, Chichester, on Sunday, September 30, when a runner grabbed Bunica, a rescue dog from Romania, and began running down the road with her.

She said: “I have been walking my dogs there for 20 years, I have this routine, I do it every day.”

“She was very traumatised when she came to the UK. All she was doing was sniffing the grass.

The ex-nurse said she asked the runner to mind out for the dog so as not to frighten her.

She added: “He clearly wasn’t happy because it upset his running time.”

“We were walking in the middle of nowhere on a private road, the next thing I know he leant down and picked her up by the front legs and he ran off down the road shouting ‘I’ve got your dog now’. I didn’t know what his intentions were.”

Hazel added that the man ‘seemed to think it was funny’ and even posed as she began taking pictures of him. Hazel shouted to a passerby that the man had taken her dog at which point the man handed the dog to the stranger.

Since posting the story on facebook, the post has got thousands of shares. Hazel called the support from people in the community ‘phenomenal’.

Hazel and her daughter, who is a vet, have protested against animal abuse in the past.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police received a report of a man picking up a dog, which did not belong to him, in Newlands Lane, Chichester, around 10.30am on Sunday September 29.

"The man approached a woman who was walking three dogs, picked up one of the dogs and walked a short distance along the path before putting the dog back down."

"If anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area or witnessed the incident please report online or call 101 quoting reference 590 of 30/09."

