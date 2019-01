Police are appealing for witnesses after a man attempted to steal alloy wheels in Billingshurst.

Police said the incident in Coombe Hill, Billingshurst, was reported shortly before 1pm on Wednesday (January 16).

Anyone with information is asked to report it online.

See more:

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ Horsham campaigner

Barns Green railway crossing inquest: Train passengers tell of crash horror