Armed police and helicopter called after driver is injured near Billingshurst
Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver reported that their vehicle had been hit and damaged by a ball bearing or pellet as they drove on the A29 at Adversane, near Billingshurst.
The incident happened northbound near Stane Street just before 7.30am on Sunday (9 January). The victim's car window was smashed and one of the passengers suffered minor injuries.
Armed officers and the police helicopter attended the scene to search for a suspect.
Police also received two similar reports from drivers whose vehicles had also been struck and damaged by ball bearings or pellets as they drove near Stane Street shortly after the first report on Sunday.
Sergeant Sarah McManamon said: "We believe the vehicles could have been shot at by someone using a catapult or BB gun. This is a criminal act and could have caused a serious injury or even a fatal collision."
"We are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who saw this happen or has any dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incidents to come forward.
"We will be stepping up patrols in the area and if anyone has any concerns, please speak to one of our officers."
Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 217 of 08/01 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.