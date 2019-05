Armed police were called to Selsey after a reported sighting of four men with guns on Sunday afternoon (May 12), Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said a search was made in the area by armed officers at around 3pm.

Police

A spokesman said: "Police were called around 3pm on Sunday to reports of four men seen with guns.

"A search was made in the area by armed officers, however no-one was found. Enquiries are ongoing."

