Arrest made after 'quick response' to theft in Chichester

A man is in police custody after an electric bike was stolen in Chichester yesterday afternoon (Monday), according to Chichester Police.

Police said officers responded quickly after receiving a report of the theft in Sherborne Road at 5.30pm.

A post on social media by the force this morning (Tuesday) read: "A male is in custody this morning following the theft of an electric bike in Chichester yesterday afternoon.

"Officers were able to respond quickly to the report of the theft and arrested the male. Following a search, the male was further arrested for possession of Class A drugs."

