Arrest made following racist abuse towards Chichester hospital staff

An arrest has been made following racially aggravated harassment to staff of a Chichester hospital.

A man remains in custody following the arrest and police have said they are investigating.

Image by Tom Farmer from Pixabay

A tweet from Chichester Police said: "One male arrested overnight following racially aggravated harassment to staff of a local hospital in #Chichester. Abuse of Emergency Service workers will not be tolerated. The male remains in custody whilst we investigate. #ZeroTolerance."

The tweet did not make it clear at which hospital in Chichester the harassment took place.

