ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Thieves ripped an ATM from the wall of a Sainsbury’s store using a stolen JCB in an overnight ram raid in Billingshurst.

The supermarket, in High Street, was badly damaged with part of its roof canopy at the entrance to the store hanging off following the incident in the early hours of this morning (October 12).

Ram Raid in Billingshurst

Police said the forklift was stolen before being driven to the store just after 4am. It was then used to pulled the ATM from the shop and was loaded into the back of a Land Rover.

Three suspects drove off from the scene but left the JCB behind.

Detective Sergeant Vicky Guy said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with us immediately.

The Sainsbury's store was badly damaged

“The theft occurred in the middle of the night and it would have caused a substantial amount of noise. Did you get woken up by it?

“Please report any information to us without delay to aid us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 114 of 12/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.