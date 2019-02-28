Bag of cannabis abandoned — Chichester Police appeals for owner to bring overnight bag and toothbrush to station

A large bag of cannabis plants have been found by police officers at the side of a road in South Harting this afternoon (Thursday).

Chichester Police has posted a 'lost property' appeal on social media, asking the owner to visit officers at the station.

Police

The post read: "*Lost Property* - a large bag of cannabis plants found by Officers at the side of the road in South Harting this afternoon!

"Do these belong to you? If so, please pop along to Chichester Police Station, we would like to have a chat.

"P.S. Please bring your overnight bag and toothbrush!"

