Beauty spot signs warn over car park thefts in Chichester district

Chichester Police with the signs SUS-210209-114555001

Having received funding from the Joint Action Group (JAG), the local neighbourhood policing team printed and placed signs around the Chichester district in ‘beauty spot’ car parks.

It comes in response to an increase in theft from vehicles. Police said criminals are known to ‘target these areas’.

A member of the Chichester District Council said: “The JAG is committed to supporting the reduction of vehicle crime and hope the signs are effective in reminding the public never to leave valuables in their vehicles.”

