Beauty spot signs warn over car park thefts in Chichester district
Signs warning motorists to remove valuables from their cars when parking in remote locations have been installed at beauty spot car parks by Chichester Police.
Having received funding from the Joint Action Group (JAG), the local neighbourhood policing team printed and placed signs around the Chichester district in ‘beauty spot’ car parks.
It comes in response to an increase in theft from vehicles. Police said criminals are known to ‘target these areas’.
A member of the Chichester District Council said: “The JAG is committed to supporting the reduction of vehicle crime and hope the signs are effective in reminding the public never to leave valuables in their vehicles.”
A Chichester Police spokesperson added: “Remember to ensure your doors are locked and all your valuables are removed from your vehicle when you leave your vehicle unattended.”