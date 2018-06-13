Billingshurst man will face Crown Court over child sex offences

A Billingshurst man is accused of sexual communication with a child with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Robert Daykin, 72, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with three offences, including making indecent images.

The case was heard at Crawley Magistrates' Court

Daykin entered no plea to all counts and his case has been sent to Crown Court, the court service confirmed.

Daykin, of High Street in Billingshurst, is accused of making one category A (the most serious category) indecent photograph of a child, one category B and 15 category C. This crime is alleged to have taken place in Horsham, the court list stated.

He is also listed as being charged with attempting to arrange or facilitate the sexual abuse of a child in East Sussex.

The final charge is of sexual communication with a child in East Sussex, with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence, according to the court service.

The maximum penalty for all three charges is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Daykin was bailed and is next due in court on July 11 at Lewes Crown Court.

Click here to read more crime news from your area