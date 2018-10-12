Billingshurst ram raid: Latest from the scene as police continue investigations

Emergency services remain at the scene of a ram raid in Billingshurst which has badly damaged part of the Sainsbury’s store.

Police said thieves ripped a cash machine from the wall of the store in High Street using a stolen JCB in the early hours of this morning (October 12).

The ATM was loaded into the back of a Land Rover and thieves then ran away from the scene. For more on the incident see our previous story: ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Latest images of the scene this morning show emergency crews carrying out investigations and cleaning up the damage at the store.

As well as a hole in the wall part of the roof was also damaged with a canopy hanging over the front of the entrance to the supermarket.

For more on the story see: Photos of ram raid at Billingshurst supermarket

