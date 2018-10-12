Billingshurst ram-raid: Sainsbury’s Local shop-front destroyed in early hours

A road has been closed in Billingshurst this morning (Friday, October 12) due to a police incident.

It is believed the Sainsbury’s Local store was ram-raided in the early hours of the morning just after 5am.

The front of the shop has been completely destroyed and police and firefighters are currently at the scene.

The High Street was shut both ways from A272 to A29 earlier this morning.

But the road is now partially open with a cordon around part of the scene, and police are directing traffic across the roundabout.

Resident Laila Novell, 17, said: “The amount of times people keep complaining that we have no banks round here and we’ve only got a cash point, it’s just pointless.

“And Sainsbury’s is going to be closed for ages too.”

Sarah Wallace said she was concerned about the loss of a shop and one of only two ATMs in the village.

She said: “It’s ripped the heart out the village.”

