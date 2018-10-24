Billingshurst Sainsbury’s ATM found as investigation into ram raid continues

An ATM which was ripped from the wall of the Sainsbury’s Local store in Billingshurst in a ram raid earlier this month has been found.

Thieves used a stolen JCB to yank the cash machine from the store in High Street - destroying part of the building’s roof - on October 12. For more on the incident see our previous story: ATM ripped from wall in ram raid at Billingshurst Sainsbury’s

Police said the cash machine was found dumped in a woodland near Easebourne on Monday (October 22). It has been seized by officers.

Sussex Police did not confirm if the machine contained any money but are continuing to investigate the incident.

Officers are hunting for three people in connection with the raid.

