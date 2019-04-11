Bognor burglary - Man arrested after police 'area search'

A man has been arrested after a burglary at a property in Bognor yesterday morning (Wednesday), according to Arun Police.

Police said officers were called at 10:57 am to reports of a burglary in Highcroft Road.

Its post on social media added: "An area search was carried out and a 28 year old man from Bansted, Surrey was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling, and fraud.

"He currently remains in custody."

See also: Fire breaks out at commercial property



Five people taken to hospital following A27 collision



Police

Go ahead for 250 Yapton homes is given