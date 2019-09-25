Bognor murder investigation: Man and woman bailed

Two people have been released on bail while enquiries continue into the death of a man in Bognor Regis this week.

The 40-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman, arrested on the same day on suspicion of the murder of Daniel Weyman, 32, of Belmont Street, Bognor, on Sunday (22 September), have been released on police bail until 20 October.

READ MORE: Police provide update on Bognor murder investigation

Daniel was found with serious injuries in Belmont Street just before 1.50pm on Sunday. He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he tragically died on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "Our thoughts remain with the deceased and his family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

READ MORE: Flowers laid as community mourns death of man in Bognor Regis

"The investigation continues and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information that could help us is urged to come forward as soon as possible."

"If you saw what happened or have any other information, please contact us by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Fairford.”

READ MORE: Man dies after serious incident in Bognor – police arrest two on suspicion of murder