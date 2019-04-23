Bognor teenager arrested after attack leaves three people injured

A 19-year-old man from Bognor was one of two teenagers to be arrested in connection with an assault which left three men injured, according to Hampshire Police.

The police force said the arrests were made after an attack in Riverside, Bishopstoke, between 7 and 7.15pm on Friday (April 19).

Police

A spokesman said: "A 16-year-old boy from Fair Oak and a 19-year-old man from Bognor Regis have been arrested in connection with an assault in Glebe Meadow Park.

"Three men aged 18, 19 and 50 were left injured in the attack.

"The two people arrested have since been released on conditional bail until May 17 while enquiries continue."

Hampshire Police is appealing for any witnesses who haven't yet come forward to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 44190135406.

