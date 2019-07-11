Bosham murder: Arrested man appears in Romanian court over Valerie Graves’ death

A man arrested in Romania on a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of murdering Valerie Graves in Bosham has appeared in court, police said.

Valerie, a 55-year-old mother and grandmother, was found brutally murdered in the bedroom of the home she was looking after in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, on 30 December 2013, said police.

Cristian Sabou, 27, a Romanian national, who was yesterday detained at an address in Dej, Romania, faced an extradition proceeding hearing at the court in Cluj-Napoca today (Thursday, July 11).

Police said: “He did not contest the application to extradite him and arrangments will now be made to bring him to the UK.

“He will then appear before a magistrates court before being sent for Crown Court trial.”

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team were present at the hearing and remain in Romania working with the authorities there, confirmed a Sussex Police spokesman.

The killing of Valerie Graves in Bosham in 2013 sparked one of the biggest murder investigations carried out by Sussex Police in recent years – read more here.

