Call for police to step up fight against ‘violence against women and girls’

PCC Katy Bourne said she supports the call for a more integrated approach to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) set out in today’s HMICFRS report.

Mrs Bourne has been on the HMICFRS VAWG working group and said she has long been calling for an approach that doesn’t depend upon police alone.

She said: “With eyes and ears switched on across statutory agencies we can achieve so much more working together than working in silos, not just spotting early signs of violence when people use public services, but also being creative about changes to public spaces to make them safer for women and girls to be in.”

PCC Katy Bourne

VAWG is not dealt with consistently by police forces, the PCC said. She added: “We do need all forces to get more of it right much more often, from how they deal with the very first contact with victims, through how incidents are recorded and, in particular, how they are responded to and investigated. The HMICFRS report rightly points out that too many reports are closed down too quickly and not followed up, with officers not spotting trends or joining the dots between separate incidents.