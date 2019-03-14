Can you help police solve these six crimes across Midhurst and Petworth?

Police are appealing for information following a range of incidents throughout the area, can you help to solve them?

Chichester Police said on Facebook: "We have received reports of vehicle breaks in #Petworth overnight. The breaks have targeted vans where tools are stored. We would ask you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the normal way.

Sussex Police

"If you are a trades person we would recommend that you remove your tools from your vehicle overnight. Thank you."

The list of incidents are as follows:

• The Street, Stedham, Midhurst – On Wednesday 6 March we received a report of a break to an outbuilding where a Trek black mountain bike was stolen. Serial 0300 06/03

• Petersfield Road, Midhurst – On 8 March we received a report of a burglary overnight to a public house. Money and alcohol was stolen from the premises. Serial 0227 8/3

• School Lane, Stedham, Midhurst – Overnight into 4 March a vehicle was broken into and cash stolen. Serial 1077 04/03

• Hampers Green, Petworth – On 7 March a van was broken into whilst parked outside the informant’s property. A disc cutter was stolen from the property. Serial 0101 7/3

• 41 Carters Way, Wisborough Green – On 7 March a vehicle was broken into and tools and climbing equipment stolen. 1099 7/3

• Bourne Way, Midhurst – On 9 March we received two reports of vehicle breaks. There was indication that more vehicles were broken into but these were not reported. A purse was stolen from one of the vehicles. 0855 9/3 & 1320 9/3

Anyone with any information should contact Sussex Police on 101