Cannabis-filled room found in police search

Chichester police have issued a comical appeal for the owner of a property after finding a room full of cannabis plants.

Police said a warrant was conducted at a property at a premises in The Drive, Ifold, on Sunday evening (May 19).

Picture via Sussex Police

Posting on social media, a spokesman for Chichester Police said: "Have you lost something? We are searching for the green-fingered owner of these plants found on the #Chichester District this week!

"If you are the owner, we would love it if you could spare some 'thyme' and pop in to see us or 'leaf' us a message. We will then arrange a reunion in one of our custody cells."