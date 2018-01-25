Cannabis haul worth £377,000 found in Chichester

A raid on a cannabis factory uncovered 750 plants worth around £377,000 – the average house price in Chichester.

Arun and Chichester prevention team seized the huge cannabis haul from a property in Chandlers Road Industrial Estate, the force said.

A warrant was conducted on Thursday, January 18 at the property, where 750 plants were discovered inside.

Sussex Police said a 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of produce controlled B drug cannabis and acquire, use or possession of criminal property.

He was not charged for the offences, but later released into the custody of Immigration Enforcement officers, police added.

PC Sam Fenner said: “This is a significant find of a large scale commercial cannabis cultivation and its dismantling will disrupt the distribution of the drug to a wide area.

“It is vital we do all we can to prevent the supply of drugs causing harm to the community.”

The average property price in Chichester currently stands at £370,000, according to Rightmove.