CCTV released following attempted assault of 13-year-old in Selsey

Police have released a CCTV snapshot of a boy they would like to speak to in connection with an sexual assault attempt this morning.

Police issued a photo of a boy they would like to speak to in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Selsey.

The 13-year-old girl was approached by an unknown boy in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane around 8.20am on Wednesday (May 29).

She managed to get away and is currently receiving specialist support.

The boy who police believe may have important information about the incident was captured on camera in Church Road at 7.31am. He is described as white, aged 16-17, of skinny build with short brown/blond hair and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead.