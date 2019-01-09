Chichester business owner's livelihood hit by 'detrimental' and 'totally devastating' break-in

A business owner who lost up to £8,000 worth of tools when one his industrial units was broken into, has said the theft will be 'detrimental'.

Jaime Relf, who has owned Chichester-based company I build Construction since 2012, fears many of his tools and trailer are 'long gone' after the overnight break-in at Yapton Road, Climping on Saturday (January 5). Read more here

According to Sussex Police, officers attended a farm after ‘reports of a burglary at some industrial units’ between midnight and 5.30am, and confirmed that 'tools and a trailer were taken'.

Jaime said: "No one got hurt and that's the main thing, but I've lost nearly £8,000.

"My neighbour spotted flashing lights at the farm and the alert was raised at 6am by a fisherman who noticed the gate was open. The lights were not working.

"It is detrimental to the business. The items have probably long gone, but hopefully the insurance company might be able to get 50 per cent back. I just wish that society wasn't like this.

"Hopefully we can start building back up for February."

In a Facebook post on the company account, Jaime asked anyone with any information to come forward to the police.

“Had my units broken into last night, lots of tools taken, well all my tools, long trailer etc, lots and lots of monies worth," he wrote.

"This is my livelihood, there are some lowlifes about. Any information would be appreciated.

“It’s looking near £8K has been stolen from me, went back to unit and noticed more stuff gone. It’s scary when you start looking at the costs to replace everything."

Last year, I Build Construction was heavily involved in the Observer and Spirit FM Tyler's Trust Project in aid of local disabled boy Tyler Murphy

Tyler, who has permanent disabilities, was built a new bedroom and wetroom by Jaime's company which helped give him back some independence. Read more on this here.

Jamie's sister, Lucy, has set up a GoFundMe page to replace some of the items stolen over the weekend.

Addressing readers to the page, Lucy wrote: "It has taken many years to build up the amount of tools he [Jaime] had, for them to be taken in one go is totally devastating.

"This is his livelihood and very much a family run business. Please please help us to get this local business back on their feet to carry on serving our local community.

"Any amount of pounds or pence you can donate will be greatly appreciated from us all."

To help the company raise funds to replace some of its stolen items, donate here.

Police asked witnesses to report information online quoting serial 409 of 05/01.

