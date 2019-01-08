Chichester company loses up to £8,000 worth of tools after break-in

A number of tools and a trailer were stolen from a Chichester construction company after a break-in at one its industrial units in Climping, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said officers attended a farm in Yapton Road after ‘reports of a burglary at some industrial units’ between midnight and 5.30am on January 5.

Police

A police spokesman added: “Tools and a trailer were taken. Witnesses or information is asked to be reported to police online quoting serial 409 of 05/01.”

The industrial unit is the property of Chichester-based custom home builders, I Build Construction, owned by Climping resident Jaime Relf.

In a Facebook post on the company account, Jaime wrote: “Had my units broken into last night, lots of tools taken, well all my tools, long trailer etc, lots and lots of monies worth.

“It’s looking near £8K has been stolen from me, went back to unit and noticed more stuff gone. It’s scary when you start looking at the costs to replace everything.

“If you have or come across people selling big power tools let me know.”

Last year, I Build Construction was heavily involved in the Observer and Spirit FM Tyler’s Trust Project in aid of local disabled boy Tyler Murphy

Tyler, who has permanent disabilities, was built a new bedroom and wetroom by the company which helped give him back some independence. Read more on this here.