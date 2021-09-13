Officers have been patrolling Southbourne, Westbourne and rural surrounding areas following a 'recent spate of vehicle breaks and suspicious activity'.

"We are keen to hear from you if you see anything suspicious in this area," a spokesperson for Chichester Police said. "Please report to us via 101 or online reporting."

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police has listed a number of other incidents:

– Tinwood Lane, Chichester - Overnight between September 4 and 5, a wire was cut to a wedding marquee and items were stolen from within the marquee including drinks from a fridge. Serial 0357 / 05/09/21.

– Chichester cemetery - Between September 3 and September 5, a window was damaged in order to gain access to the cemetery. Nothing was reported stolen. Serial 1043 / 06/09/21.

– The Leys, Singleton – Overnight between August 30 and 31, a residential property had a crack in their kitchen window and it was reported that youths in the area were responsible for the damage. Serial 0329 / 31/08/21.

– Shopwhyke Road, Chichester - Overnight between August 31 and September 1, an industrial site was entered by the fence around the perimeter being damaged. The person responsible for the damage has also fly-tipped on the site. Serial 0307 / 02/09/21.

– Hangar Drive, Tangmere - Overnight between September 1 and 2, a van had its windscreen smashed but nothing was stolen. There were also other vehicles damaged in the same area overnight. Serial 0075 / 03/09/21.

– South Street, Chichester - Overnight between September 4 and 5, a business premises had its front window smashed. Serial 0363 / 05/09/21.

– Eastland Road, Chichester - On the evening of September 5, a residential property had a window smashed by a rock. Serial 1347 / 05/09/21.

– Coppice Lane, Selsey - Between August 27 and 31, several garages were broken into by having the locks removed. Items were taken from within and several items were left on the road near to the garages. Serial 0737 / 31/08/21.

– Chichester Road, Selsey - Overnight between September 3 and 4, a farm shop was broken into and GPS equipment was stolen from within. Serial 0662 / 06/09/21.

– High Street, Selsey – Overnight between September 5 and 6, a van was broken into and a safe containing several tools was stolen. Serial 0301 / 06/09/21.

– Dell Quay Road, Chichester - Overnight between September 5 and 6, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0664 / 06/09/21.

– Beech Avenue, Bracklesham bay - On the afternoon of September 3, youths were seen starting a fire in the area. The fire service was called and it was confirmed that the fire was started deliberately. Serial 0957 / 03/09/21.

– Midhurst Road, Fernhurst - Overnight between September 4 and 5, a premises had its door removed and items were stolen from within. Serial 0181 / 05/09/21.

– Kirkford, Billingshurst - On the evening of September 5, an industrial site was entered and several containers were broken into and several power tools were removed. Serial 1187 / 05/09/21.

– Cowdray Park, Easebourne – Overnight between September 4 and 5, a vehicle had its rear windscreen smashed. Several power tool including a chainsaw were stolen. Serial 0663 / 05/09/21.

If you saw or heard anything, or have information about any of these incidents, please contact Sussex Police online, email at [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.