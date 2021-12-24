Sussex Police have released their weekly crime bulletin

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police has listed a number of other incidents:

Chichester –

Oakwood, Chichester – Overnight between December 13 and 14, a quad bike was stolen from a secure garage. Serial 0201 – 14/12/21.

Oving Road, Chichester – Overnight between December 16 and 17, a windscreen was damaged on a vehicle that was parked up on the roadside. Serial 0729 – 17/12/21.

Market Road, Chichester – Overnight between December 17 and 18, a window to a shop was smashed. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0151 – 19/12/21.

Westdean Woods, Chichester – During the afternoon of December 18, an unattended vehicle had its window smashed. Items from within were moved to the outside of the vehicle. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 1178 – 19/12/21.

Selsey, The Wittering’s and surrounding area –

Birdham Shipyard, Birdham – Overnight between December 17 and 18, a boat was broken into, gaining entry via a hatch. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0427 – 18/12/21.

Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay – Overnight between December 15 and 16, a window lock was damaged. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0175 – 16/12/21.

Midhurst and surrounding area –

Glaziers Lane, Midhurst – Between December 14 and 16, a garage was broken into and a mountain bike was stolen from within. Serial 0657 – 16/12/21.