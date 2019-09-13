Chichester man, 74, has sentencing adjourned after admitting indecent images of children charges

A 74-year-old Chichester man, who admitted to making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, has had his sentencing hearing adjourned.

According to Hampshire Police, David Reid, of Whyke Close, was due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court today (Friday), for offences which he admitted at a previous hearing.

Police listed the charges as; three counts of making indecent images of children; one count of possession of a prohibited image of a child; one count of distributing indecent images of children and one count of causing to be sent by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

Police said the investigation was launched in June 2018 by Hampshire Constabulary’s Internet Child Abuse Team (ICAT), when Reid had been living in West Street, Odiham.

A spokesperson for Winchester Crown Court confirmed sentencing has been adjourned from today and will now be heard on Friday, September 27.

