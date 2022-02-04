Chichester man arrested following Tesco property damage

A Chichester man has been arrested today (February 4) on suspicion of criminal damage, police have said. SUS-220402-102851001

In a statement released by Sussex Police they said: “Around 5.45am on Thursday (February 3), police received a report of a man causing damage to an ATM machine in South Street, Chichester.

“Officers attended to carry out an area search and arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted theft.

“He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 197 of 03/02.