Chichester man jailed for sexual assault and two-year campaign of ‘humiliation and degradation’

A menacing bully who groped a woman’s breasts while she was asleep and made her ‘life a misery’ was jailed.

Despite attempts to spare Ryan Chase from prison, the 42-year-old was sent down at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Sussex Police

The court heard how the defendant tormented his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a period of 21 months in Lavant, Chichester, including spitting in the victim’s face and punching her.

Chase’s relentless thirst to insubordinate the woman saw him use a ‘variety of methods to humiliate’ her as he exerted full control over the lady for a period of almost two years.

The defendant had denied his ruthless behaviour before he was found guilty by a jury of controlling or coercive behaviour and sexual assault.

Chase’s catalogue of terrorising behaviour included putting the woman in fear of violence by ‘grabbing’ and ‘barging’ her, feigning a punch before slowing down yet still making contact, wiping his dirty trainers on her clean clothes and throwing hot drinks near her.

Prosecutor Roderick Blaine said: “The offending was persistent and over a length of time, while there was an element of humiliation and degradation involved and multiple methods used.”

The court heard how Chase’s vindictive approached then spilled over into sexual assault when he ‘groped the woman’s breasts while she was asleep’.

When confronted by the startled woman, Chase claimed he tripped over a dog before happening to clutch her breasts.

Defending, Jonathan Atkinson, said Chase, of Conduit Mead, Chichester, had ‘poor temper control’ and largely accepted his offending.

But recorder Michael Bowes QC rejected this, with him referring to a probation report which highlighted how Chase thought he could ‘get away with’.

He said: “You deliberately set out to make her life a misery which forced her to give up work and take antidepressants.

“You do not accept your behaviour was abusive. You believed you could just treat her like you wanted. No-one has the right to treat anyone like they are their property.

“This was consistent conduct over a period of months that used multiple methods and involved humiliation. You knew she was asleep when you crept in the room and groped her breasts.”

Despite Chase’s previously unblemished criminal record, recorder Bowes refused to suspend the sentence and ordered an immediate custodial term of nine months.

A restraining order for five years was also made.

More news:

West Sussex father ‘gobsmacked’ that son did not get into chosen secondary schools



Midhurst man one of six people to be arrested after police search property



Man arrested in House of Fraser incident at Chichester is released