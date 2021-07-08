Chichester man to face trial in connection with theft of dog in Midhurst

John Farenden, 49, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, is the defendant in a private prosecution, brought by the family of missing mongrel Spillo, who was stolen from a cottage in Ingrams Green Lane on July 28 last year.

Farenden appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday (July 2). The court confirmed that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations, meaning the case will be heard in front of a jury trial.

A pre-trial preparatory hearing has been scheduled for Friday, July 30.