Chichester pensioner spared jail after admitting indecent images of children charges

A 74-year-old Chichester man, who admitted to making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children, has been spared jail.

After having two sentencing hearings adjourned, David Reid, of Whyke Close, received a suspended prison sentence at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Winchester Crown Court. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A spokesman for the court said: "Reid was finally sentenced on October 4. He received a total of two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years."

The NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) has since issued a statement, in response to the sentence handed out.

It read: "For each of these awful images to be created, a child has been horrifically abused.

“Reid has helped to fuel this hideous trade and we hope the rehabilitation he will now receive will lessen the risk of him offending in the future.”

According to Hampshire Police, Reid had admitted to the offences he was charged with.

Police listed the charges as; three counts of making indecent images of children; one count of possession of a prohibited image of a child; one count of distributing indecent images of children and one count of causing to be sent by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

Police said the investigation was launched in June 2018 by Hampshire Constabulary’s Internet Child Abuse Team (ICAT), when Reid had been living in West Street, Odiham.