Chichester teenager, 17, charged after breaching anti-social behaviour order

A Chichester teenager has been charged after failing to comply with an anti-social behaviour order.

The 17-year-old boy will appear at a youth court on November 14, Horsham Police said in a statement on Facebook.

The charge follows the dispersal order that was put in place for Horsham town centre last week, a spokesman added.

A fresh order has been put in place in the town until 11am tomorrow (Saturday November 2).

