Chichester teenager arrested after crash left passenger, 18, with potentially life-changing injuries

The teenager — from Bolney — was a passenger in a car involved in a collision on the A24 Dorking Road, Horsham, at around 9.30am on Tuesday (August 24). Police said she suffered 'potentially life-changing facial injuries' and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The driver, also a woman aged 18 — from West Ashling, near Chichester — was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision, involving a white Ford Fiesta. It was carrying two people and travelling southbound before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a house.

The driver has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police confimred.