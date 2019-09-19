Concerns lead to closure order on Haslemere flat

Police are enforcing a three-month closure order to prevent anti-social behaviour at a flat in Haslemere.

It follows reports of noise-related anti-social behaviour at all hours, drug dealing and a strong smell of cannabis relating to the first floor flat at 5 The Meads.

The Full Closure Order was granted on Thursday September 12 under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Disorder Act 2014 by Staines Magistrates’ Court.

The order means that no-one can enter the flat until December 11.

PC Will Davies, from the Waverley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the order sent ‘a clear message that drug-related anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated’ and enquiries into report of behaviour at the premises were ongoing.

He said: “The Closure Order has given other residents peace of mind, with people thanking us and telling us they feel safer and can now get a good night’s sleep.The locks at the address have been changed and the front door screwed shut, clear Closure Notices have been put in place on the front door and communal door to the building. Regular police patrols are also taking place to ensure further problems don’t occur.”