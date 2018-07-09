County news: Arrest after woman raped at railway station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was assaulted at a West Sussex railway station.

Detectives from British Transport Police have launched an investigation following the incident, which they said happened at Three Bridges station shortly after 11pm on Friday.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: “In connection with this incident, a 26-year-old man from Pulborough has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He is in police custody whilst enquiries continue into this incident.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, or may have seen what happened, to come forward.

Detective Constable Imogen Sweeney, from British Transport Police, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and we’re making a number of urgent enquires. I am conscious a number of people were at Three Bridges yesterday evening and may of seen what happened.

“If you have any information, witnessed what happened or saw a man acting suspiciously at the station then please get in touch as soon as possible. Your information could prove vital in our investigation.”

DC Sweeney said officers would be in the area in the coming days and urged people to speak to them if they needed to talk to anyone.

She added: “This would have been a frightening ordeal for this victim and we have specially trained officers providing her with support.”

Anyone with information is asked to pass it to British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 48 of 07/07/2018. Alternatively, people can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.