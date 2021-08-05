Harry Slade, 32, of Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Bell Lane, Chichester, on December 30, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Piotr Golanski, 60, of Abergail, Clyde Road, Felpham, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (115mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sea Road, Bognor Regis, on July 25, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 50 months and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Claire Attree, 41, of Church Lane, Tangmere, was fined £60 and must pay £120 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television receiver without a licence on or about September 26, 2020.

Debbie Gregory, 57, of Sherlock Avenue, Chichester, was fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £44 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television receiver without a licence on or about September 23, 2020.

Anita Malkosz, 35, of Crosbie Close, Chichester, was fined £60 and must pay £200 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television receiver without a licence on a day unknown between November 12 and 20, 2020.

Laura Austin, 38, of New Place Road, Pulborough, was fined £533 and must pay £53 victim surcharge for drink-driving (251mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) after the community order made by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 2, 2020, was revoked due to her health and she was dealt with for the original offence.

Catherine Cherag-Zade, 53, of Sandy Lane, Midhurst, was fined £176 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving at 66mph, over the 40mph and 50mph speed limits on the A338 Christchurch between Spur Road Cooper Dean to the Blackwater Junction. She was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Dumitru Vacar, 25, of Gainsboro Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on March 13, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Carla Snape, 42, of Sutherland Court, Sutherland Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of breaching a community protection notice by having other people in her premises who were not part of recognised external agencies on February 19, 2021.

Toby Evans, 19, of Lamorna Gardens, Westergate, was fined £150 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Clappers Lane, Earnley, on August 22, 2020. He was fined £150 and must pay £500 compensation after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage and personal injury were caused to another vehicle and another person in Clappers Lane, Earnley, on August 22, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Ashley Harfield, 30, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (3.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Highcroft Avenue, Bognor Regis, on January 14, 2021. The driving record was endorsed with ten points.