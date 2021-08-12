Jonathan Turner, 37, c/o St Joseph’s Road, Hunston, was fined £50 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to keep in touch with the supervising officer, failing to attend planned telephone appointments on June 4 and July 2, 2021, and failing to attend a planned appointment at a partner agency office on June 25, 2021.

Jonathan Cash, 49, of St Itha Close, Selsey, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Stocks Lane, East Wittering, on January 29, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joshua Dines, 28, of Maple Drive, Bracklesham, was fined £466 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Fishbourne, on January 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Beth-Ann Power, 41, of Fox Close, Chichester, was fined £53 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Offington Lane, Worthing, on April 28, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Terry, 24, of Russell Court, Petersfield Road, Midhurst, was given a conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by making email contact on May 6, 2021.

Robert Walters, 19, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (85ug/l benozylecgonine, 5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Crookthorn Lane, Climping, on January 1, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Artur Mikrut, 50, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a one-week prison sentence to run concurrently and must pay £10 compensation, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing two bottles of wine and a packet of yoghurt worth £18 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on June 28, 2021. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offences. A suspended prison sentence of six weeks were implemented for stealing make-up and drinking chocolate worth £10 from Poundland, Bognor Regis, on September 8, 2020. Two suspended prison sentences of six weeks were implemented to run concurrently for stealing food and drink worth £16.88 from Co-op, Barnham, on August 11, 2020, and stealing a bottle of wine worth £5.50 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on December 19, 2019.

Kiel Springer, 26, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Arundel on May 4, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance in Burndell Road, Arundel, on May 4, 2021, no separate penalties.

Zinedine Khaouane, 20, of Lloyd Road, Chichester, must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend supervision on February 9, 2021, and failing to attend the unpaid work starting block session on July 10, 2021. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.